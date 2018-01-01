Community Support for KUAC Kids Club Grows

Two generous community organizations have recently granted funds to KUAC Kids Club literacy project. Special thanks to Rotary Club of Fairbanks and Golden Valley Electric Foundation!

The funds will be used to purchase age-appropriate books for classroom visits with Kitt from KUAC Kids Club. If your school or organization would like to have Kitt visit and bring a friend to read to children, call 474-1890 or email nancy.kuac@alaska.edu to schedule.

The Rotary grant is designated for printing Kitt’s seasonal booklets that KUAC is producing, offering educational coloring books specific to Interior Alaska. Those will be shared with children during school visits and health fairs.

The literacy project fits KUAC’s mission of educating every generation.