Community Shows Support For KUAC During Fall Fundraiser

Thanks to everyone who volunteered and donated during our 9-day event. It was wonderful to visit with community members and hear why they value KUAC FM & TV programming and what KUAC brings to Interior Alaska! We sincerely appreciate each and every call and web pledge. Especially poignant was the little boy who heard the fundraising chatter on the radio and asked his parents what it was all about. When they explained what public broadcasting is and how viewers and listeners help support it, he got out his piggy bank and asked his Dad to take him to KUAC where he donated his cash. “Let’s Go Luna” is his favorite TV show.



We also appreciate the hundreds of hard-working volunteers who helped during the Fall Fundraiser, the donors who came through for KUAC and the restaurants and vendors that kept a steady supply of food on our table. We are unbelievably grateful.