How much does race matter? Does it define who you are? How people react to you? This is Community in Unity: Race & Identity, a public conversation about race, how it helps us define ourselves, and how it influences our interactions with others.

The program was recorded Nov. 17, 2016 at the Alaska Public Media Studios in Anchorage. It was a facilitated conversation with about 55 community members. Listen in Tuesday at 10 on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.