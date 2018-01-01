Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Tonight at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

Join Tony Award-winning actress Sutton Foster and “Downton Abbey” actor Hugh Bonneville will star as guest musical artist and narrator for this year’s “Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.” They join the world-renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, Bells on Temple Square handbell choir, Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble, dancers and actors in an elaborate, Victorian-themed program that celebrates the Christmas season through music, dance, storytelling and pageantry. Tonight at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.