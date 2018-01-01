KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Radio / Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs, Thursday from 1-2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs, Thursday from 1-2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee ClubsOne of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, two of the most prestigious historically black institutions in the nation, get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This year’s program features the best works of the last several years. It’s a joyous celebration of the schools’ tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts. Tune in Thursday from 1 to 2 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.