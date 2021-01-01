Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs, Thursday at 2 p.m. on KUAC FM

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically Black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This year’s program features the best works of the last several years. It’s a joyous celebration of the schools’ tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts. Thursday at 2 on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.