Chanukah in Story and Song 2018, Friday from 1-2 p.m. on KUAC FM

Chanukah in Story and Song 2018Narrated by the late Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet, The Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, “Chanukah in Story and Song” is a holiday program tradition. Tune in Friday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.