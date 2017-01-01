Chanukah in Story and Song 2017, Wednesday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM

Narrated by the late Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet, the Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, “Chanukah in Story and Song” is a holiday program tradition. Tune in Wednesday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.
KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska
Narrated by the late Leonard Nimoy and sung by the acclaimed vocal sextet, the Western Wind Vocal Ensemble, “Chanukah in Story and Song” is a holiday program tradition. Tune in Wednesday at 1 on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed without proper permission.
UA is an AA/EO employer and educational institution and prohibits illegal discrimination against any individual.