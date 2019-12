Chanticleer Christmas, a unique, one-hour program of holiday music is presented live in concert by Chanticleer. Hear why this superb 12-man ensemble is known as “an orchestra of voices,” as they perform holiday classics and new favorites with choral commentary by host Brian Newhouse Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.