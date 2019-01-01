While American crocodiles are recovering in parts of their range, their future looks bleak in Jamaica. Habitat loss and poaching for meat have led to a drastic decline in the population. Dedicated scientists and conservationists are working to save the species through research, education, and conservation initiatives. Tune in Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
You are here: Home / Television / Changing Seas: Lords of the Wetlands, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV