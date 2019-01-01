Changing Seas: Fishing The Flats for Science, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Flats fishing is popular with recreational anglers in the Caribbean and the Florida Keys. But until recently, little was known about tarpon, bonefish and permit – the species most coveted by sports fishermen. Now scientists are studying the fish to better understand their movements, habitat, and spawning behaviors. Tune in Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.