Challenge Pot Donors Rise to the Challenge for May First Fundraiser!Thanks to our generous, amazing donors, who will be matching up to $51,000 on Sunday, May 1 for our 3rd annual MOM (May One Match) fundraising event:

  • Peter Rob
  • Carol Romberg
  • Jack & Carol Wilbur
  • James Magoffin
  • Michael Salzman
  • Rebecca Brice Henderson & Rasmuson Foundation
  • Santa’s Travel
  • Ron & Mary Teel
  • ABR
  • Street Sounds
  • Tom George/Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association
  • Alice Stickney
  • Ingrid Taylor
  • IBEW
  • +Anonymous

Join us live on KUAC FM from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 1, when we’ll have local supporters on the air to share the day with you and money to match your donations. Thanks!