Challenge Pot Donors Rise to the Challenge for May First Fundraiser!

Thanks to our generous, amazing donors, who will be matching up to $51,000 on Sunday, May 1 for our 3rd annual MOM (May One Match) fundraising event:

Peter Rob

Carol Romberg

Jack & Carol Wilbur

James Magoffin

Michael Salzman

Rebecca Brice Henderson & Rasmuson Foundation

Santa’s Travel

Ron & Mary Teel

ABR

Street Sounds

Tom George/Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association

Alice Stickney

Ingrid Taylor

IBEW

+Anonymous

Join us live on KUAC FM from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 1, when we’ll have local supporters on the air to share the day with you and money to match your donations. Thanks!