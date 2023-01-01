Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Phyllis Logan and Kevin McNally, Sunday at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan goes head-to-head with her husband, and star of the Pirates of The Caribbean films, Kevin McNally. Travelling through Kent in classic cars and accompanied by an antiques expert each, Phyllis visits the impressive collection of a controversial conservationist, while Kevin reveals just how much he knows about the universe. Sunday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.