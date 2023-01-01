Celebrity Antiques Road Trip: Christopher Timothy and Patrick Robinson, Sunday at 6 p.m. on KUAC TV

Actors Christopher Timothy and Patrick Robinson make their way around Gloucestershire and Herefordshire with the help of experts Margie Cooper and James Braxton. Christopher proves to be a worthy student and Patrick shows us who’s boss when he picks up an eclectic mix of goodies for the auction. Sunday night at 6 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.
