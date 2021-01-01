Celebrating America: PBS NewsHour Presents, 4-6 p.m. on KUAC TV

The PBS NewsHour will offer live, anchored coverage of the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s “Celebrating America” program that will culminate the inauguration events. This special will include live remarks from Biden and Harris, and performances from a variety of guests. Tonight from 4-6 p.m. on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD. (Replaces the PBS Kids and news programs previously scheduled.)