Celebrate the Winter Solstice with KUAC FM Today, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Paul Winter’s Solstice Concert Celebration helps us celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral, St. John’s in Manhattan. Musicians include gospel singer Theresa Thomason, multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyacıyan and double reed wizard Paul McCandless. Hear the American Performance Premiere of the Grammy-winning suite MIHO with The Paul Winter Consort: Eugene Friesen, Paul Sullivan, Eliot Wadopian, Jamey Haddad, Tim Brumfield and the thundering Cathedral Pipe Organ. WNYC’s John Schaefer hosts. Tune in today from 1 to 3 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.