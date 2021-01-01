Celebrate Opera on KUAC FM Sunday at Noon with the Puccini Gala

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Anna NetrebkoEnjoy performances by star soprano Anna Netrebko in highlights of Puccini’s La Bohème, Tosca and Turandot. This Metropolitan Opera was originally performed Dec. 31, 2019. Settle in Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.