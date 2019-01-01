Catch the Design Alaska Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. on KUAC FM

In case you missed (or even if you didn’t miss) the Design Alaska Holiday Concert, now’s your chance to listen to all that incredible local talent. The Design Alaska Holiday Concert is an annual listener favorite. KUAC, in partnership with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, presents the Sunday, Dec. 8 Design Alaska Holiday Concert recorded in the UAF Davis Concert Hall with introductions to selections by Maestro Eduard Zilberkant. You’ll hear the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, the Fairbanks Symphony Chorus and the Northland Youth Choir performing traditional holiday favorites, with something for everyone, Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.