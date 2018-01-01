Capturing Grace, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

It seems like two separate realms. One is occupied by acclaimed dancers from Brooklyn’s world renowned Mark Morris Dance Group. The other by people with Parkinson’s disease. Capturing Grace is about what happens when those two worlds intersect. Filmed over the course of a year, Dave Iverson’s documentary reveals the hopes, fears, and triumphs of this newly-forged community as they work together to create a unique, life-changing performance. Tune in tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.