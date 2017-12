Put down those indictments, Robert Mueller. If you’re hoping Paul Manafort will sing like a canary, all you have to do is tune in to the Capitol Steps year-end edition of “Politics Takes a Holiday.” You might even pick up some classified secrets as he joins the Donald to sing “I’m So Indicted.” Today at 10 a.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.