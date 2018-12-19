Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday New Year’s Edition 2018, Sunday, Dec. 30 from 6-7 p.m. on KUAC FM

Put down those indictments, Robert Mueller – if you’re hoping Paul Manafort will sing like a canary, all you have to do is tune in to the Capitol Steps year-end edition of “Politics Takes a Holiday.” If there’s anything both sides can agree on, it’s that we all could use a good laugh. Tune out and tune in as the Capitol Steps rhyme the news of the day. Sunday, Dec. 30 from 6-7 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.