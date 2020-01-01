Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker: Southern Costa Rica, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sean explores the custodianship humans have over nature by visiting a treehouse community, releasing baby sea turtles, and discovering the origins behind Boruca Masks. These, along with a special experience involving two veterinarians and an injured bird, come together to inspire Sean’s painting “The Bird Doctor.” Tune in Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.