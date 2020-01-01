Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker: Canvasing Sydney, Australia, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sean explores Manly Beach, and trades artwork for a custom surfboard from master shaper Sojo. Sean also finds inspiration from Sherlock and Jules, a homeless couple that give up traditional life to live in a cave in the heart of Sydney, prompting his painting “The Departure.” Tune in Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.
