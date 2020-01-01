Canvasing the World with Sean Diediker: Canvasing Santa Barbara, California, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sean celebrates restaurateur Tom Dolan’s winning formula that pleases patrons and staff alike. Also, Sean explores the harbor, mountain-top picnics, an author’s secret thoughts, and an enthusiastic robotic engineer’s passion for beekeeping resulting in Sean’s painting “The Keepers.” Tune in Wednesday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.