Call the Midwife Season Seven: Two Episode Premiere, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

In the Season 7 premiere, Lucille, two days late due to the snow and ill, is called from her sick bed to assist with a breech birth. A single mother plans to give up her baby for adoption, but Trixie fears her blood type might cause problems for baby. Then, Lucille faces racism and prejudice when a new mother becomes ill. Sister Winifred is keen to have fathers be more involved in the care of their babies.