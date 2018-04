Lucille tries to win the trust of a mother who suffers from tokophobia, a morbid fear of giving birth. Nurse Crane and Dr. Turner try to find a sailor at large in Poplar and rumored to have smallpox. Violet and Fred plan a picnic for the parish. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.