Call the Midwife Season 7: Episode 4, Sunday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sister Julienne is drawn into the heart of a different culture when she is called upon to help a Pakistani family. Having come to terms with her own childlessness, Mumtaz Gani is heartbroken when her husband Saddiq brings home a second wife who is eight months pregnant. Sister Julienne must help Mumtaz come to terms with this new addition to her family. Tune in Sunday night at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.