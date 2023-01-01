Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting On Two Fronts: A Local, USA Special, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Established by Congress, the 14th Amendment promised citizenship in exchange for enlistment, prompting many African American men. They were denied due to Jim Crow laws but still served. The film examines the profound and often-contradictory roles played by Buffalo Soldiers in U.S. history, and how they fought on two sets of front lines: military conflicts abroad and civil rights struggles at home. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.