Buddies – How Dogs Discovered Man, Wednesday at 10 p.m. on KUAC TV

No animal reflects human social change as much as the dog. While dogs have been mankind’s hunting buddies for millennia, in the modern world they also serve as companions, help the disabled, diagnose cancer, or sniff for drugs. This informative and entertaining documentary takes a closer look at the intersection of nature and culture – a cinematic crossover sure to appeal to history buffs and dog lovers alike. Tune in Wednesday night at 10 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.