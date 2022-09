The people of Broadchurch struggle to come to terms with the devastating turn of events, and shockwaves reverberate through the town. What’s next for Ellie and Hardy? And how will the news impact Mark and Beth Latimer? Meanwhile, Paul continues with his secret meetings and Hardy has to face a figure from his past. Saturday night at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9.