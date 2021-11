In Britten’s Peter Grimes, maritime atmosphere, the crudity of people’s lives and passions, and the complex, impenetrable personality of the protagonist come together in a tragedy which ferments and explodes in the din of silence and hearsay. A tragedy which is immediately forgotten gives way to the self-righteousness of everyday lives and the movement of the sea itself. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.