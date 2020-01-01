Britten’s “Death in Venice”, Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM

KUAC FM brings you the WFMT Radio Network Opera Series on Sundays at noon. On Oct. 4 the opera is Britten’s Death in Venice from the European Broadcasting Union: Royal Opera House. Based on Thomas Mann’s classic novella, “Death in Venice,” the story is about a mysterious illness spreading in Venice, while an aging writer on holiday finds himself dangerously infatuated with a young boy. As his moral convictions give way to his increasing obsession, everything he holds true begins to tumble around him. Tune in Sunday at noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.