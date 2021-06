Sunday’s opera on KUAC FM is Britten’s Billy Budd, in which a young merchant sailor is forced to serve on a naval vessel, the HMS Indomitable. There he finds a well-meaning captain but an evil-hearted master-at-arms who is determined to destroy the handsome new recruit. This performance is from a March 8, 1997 production by the Metropolitan Opera. Tune in to KUAC 89.9 FM Sunday at noon or ask your smart speaker to play KUAC.