Breaking Big: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

From representing one of the most conservative districts in upstate New York to filling Hillary Clinton’s vacant senate seat, Kirsten Gillibrand made a name for herself as a politician willing to work beyond simple ideology. What drove her unlikely rise in political capital and propelled her to become one of the leading voices for women’s rights? Tune in Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.