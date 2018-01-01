Breaking Big: Roxane Gay, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

As a quiet child of Haitian immigrants, Roxane Gay transcended all expectations and became a leading voice in modern feminist movement, with her essay collection “Bad Feminist.” But how did she transform a painful childhood into a powerful battle cry and a successful career that would end up helping women around the world? Tune in Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.