Breaking Big, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Born and raised in South Africa, Trevor Noah used his mother’s influence to turn the painful stories from his life into a unique voice on the international comedy circuit. But how did his tumultuous upbringing land him in a position to fill Jon Stewart’s shoes on “The Daily Show,” one of the most sought-after jobs in all of late night television? Tune in Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.