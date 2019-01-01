KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Brave New Wild, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Brave New WildAn offbeat chronicle of America’s Golden Age of rock climbing before and after the controversial ascent of the Dawn Wall in 1970. Some forty years later, Oakley Anderson-Moore, the daughter of a pioneering climber, stumbles upon her father’s old hi8 tapes, and sets out to answer the question: why climb when there’s nothing to gain — and everything to lose? Tune in Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.