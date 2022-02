A pinnacle of the Russian operatic canon, Boris Godunov operates on both the most epic and the most intimate levels, with huge crowd scenes juxtaposed with snippets of smaller but crucial folk-based melodies. At the drama’s core stands the titular tsar—a complex, nuanced figure who is both a hero and a villain, a summit of the bass repertory, and an utterly engrossing character. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.