Mussorgsky’s masterpiece is based on the play of the same name by Pushkin, a story full of intrigue, war, and assassination in Tsarist Russia. Ildar Abdrazakov sings the title role, with Vitalij Kowaljow as Pimen, Dmitry Golovnin as Grigory, led by conductor Sebastian Wiegle. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.