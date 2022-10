Haymarket Opera Company brings L’Amant anonyme, Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges’ only extant opera, to the stage in a blockbuster period production featuring a star-studded cast, sumptuous ballets, the complete original French dialogue, wigs and costumes fit for Marie Antoinette herself, and a full orchestra of rarely heard late-eighteenth-century instruments. Tune in Sunday at noon to KUAC FM 89.9, KUAC TV 9.6, or stream online.