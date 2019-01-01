Bobby Lewis Returns to Alaska Live, Tuesday at 1 on KUAC FM

Alaska Live favorites Bobby Lewis and Eustace Johnson from the Winter Gospel Choir Workshop bring their “Soulful Sounds of Motown” folks along for a great hour of live performance and conversation Tuesday at 1 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6. The program will be filmed before a live audience and aired on KUAC TV at a later date.

