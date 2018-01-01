Board of Regents To Take Public Testimony May 21, 4-6pm on KUAC2

The Board of Regents invites the public to provide feedback prior to their meetings. Your opportunity to call in for public testimony is Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. Comments are limited to two minutes and the number to call is 1-866-726-0757. Written testimony is accepted at any time and is shared with the board and president by email to ua-bor@alaska.edu. KUAC will carry the public testimony on Monday from 4 to 6 live on KUAC2. More information including tips for providing testimony via audio conference on the web at Alaska.edu/bor.