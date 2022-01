The second opera from six-time Grammy Award–winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard, Fire Shut Up in My Bones made history as the first opera by a Black composer to be performed by the Met. The work takes audiences on a profound, often painful, musical and dramatic journey, weaving together jazz and gospel idioms, probing and incisive melodies, and an intricate orchestral palette. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream online.