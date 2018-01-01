Blackbird: Legacy of Innovation, Tuesday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

This show chronicles the development of the SR-71 Blackbird strategic reconnaissance aircraft, an icon of aviation history that fundamentally changed aerospace design and dynamics. The SR-71 was designed and built in the 1960s as a classified military project by Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Projects team (nicknamed the “Skunk Works” division), and to this day it remains the world’s fastest and highest flying aircraft. Tuesday at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.