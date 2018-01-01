Black America: Documenting our Existence in Photography with Deborah Willis, Friday at 9:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

Black America: Documenting our Existence in Photography with Deborah WillisCarol Jenkins discusses the extreme importance of documenting African American history in photography with Dr. Deborah Willis, author of over 30 books on photography, producer of the documentary ‘Through A Lens Darkly’ and chair of New York University’s Department of Photography and Imaging. Tune in Friday at 9:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.