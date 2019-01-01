Beyond Your Backyard: St. Pete / Clearwater, Saturday at 8 p.m. on KUAC TV

In this edition, Erik seeks educational fun in the sun in St. Pete / Clearwater, Florida. This virtually undiscovered gulf coast destination is bursting at the seams with artistic flair. Erik dives into the mind of Salvador Dali, takes a colorful downtown walking tour, learns the art of glass blowing and samples BBQ from an iconic pit master. Tune in Saturday night at 8 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.