Dan Reynoso finds himself boldly going where no art has gone before, racing against all odds in a human-powered art race–the Kinetic Grand Championship. He joins a team in a race over land, sand, and water, pushing engineering to its limits. And it’s all done for one reason–for the glory! Tune in Wednesday night at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.