Nate Lake enters the world of hackathons, racing against the clock in a competition to take an idea from concept to reality in less than two days. He’ll join a team of programmers to learn what it takes to create the next killer app, and he’ll try to do it all with no sleep. Tune in Wednesday night at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.