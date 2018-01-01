Beyond Geek: Beam Me Up, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Brittni Barger journeys into the final frontier with some passionate fans that don’t just want to watch Star Trek, they want to create it as well. She’ll beam aboard two different types of fan films to help them create their latest production: a no-budget film being made out of a home in Alabama and another being filmed at Starbase Studios, which provides quality original series sets at no cost. Tune in Wednesday night at 7:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.