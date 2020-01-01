Beyond Barbados: The Carolina Connection, Tuesday at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sometimes the history of a place begins elsewhere and the colony of South Carolina actually began somewhere else, almost two thousand miles across the sea. The settlement of Charles Towne that would grow into the colony of South Carolina owes its origins and success to a tiny island in the West Indies that most of us know nothing about. Tune in Tuesday at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.